PM Modi wishes for a ‘quick and full recovery’ of ex-US President Joe Biden after prostate cancer diagnosis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished for a quick and full recovery of former US President Joe Biden, who has been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer.

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed his concern over the former US President's health and extended best wishes to him.

“Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family,” he said in the post.

Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer Former US President Joe Biden's office on Sunday informed that he has been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive form’ of prostate cancer.

The 82-year-old, who acted as the 46th President of the United States, was the oldest president to serve in the office.

The diagnosis came after symptoms related to urinary issues on Friday.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” Biden's office said.

The cancer cells have spread to his bones cells, it informed.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what's known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden's office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

Donald Trump, Barack Obama, other world leaders react Following the revelation, several world leaders sent Joe Biden their best wishes.

President Donald Trump, who has long been a political opponent and mocked at him over his cognitive abilities, said he was ‘saddened’ by the news.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Former US President Barack Obama wished him a speedy recovery.

“Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery,” he said in a post on X.

Joe Biden spearheaded the Cancer Moonshot initiative following his son's death in 2015, in an effort to cut deaths due to cancer and improve the lives of people affected by the fatal disease.

Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris also sent out a message supporting him.