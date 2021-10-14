Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday posted a "Get Well Soon" post for former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh who was admitted to AIIMS , Delhi yesterday. PM Modi wrote, " I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji".

I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021

Yesterday, the former prime minister was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi for evaluation of fever. The Congress leader has been complaining of fever since Tuesday.

However, the AIIMS officials informed that Dr Singh's condition is stable now. "Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable," an AIIMS official told ANI news agency. Dr Singh is under the observation of doctors.

Yesterday, the union minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri also wrote wishes for Singh's good health.

"I wish a speedy recovery to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. God grant him good health," Puri wrote.

I wish a speedy recovery to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. May God grant him good health. pic.twitter.com/o2u2NMxjqZ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 13, 2021

Early this year, Singh was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi after he tested positive for coronavirus. Last year as well, the former PM received treatment at AIIMS after complaining of uneasiness. Singh has already undergone several cardiac bypass surgeries in past. The latest surgery was conducted on him in January 2009.

Singh, India's 14th prime minister, is an Oxford- and Cambridge-educated economist credited with shaping India's economic and social welfare reforms.

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Economics from Panjab University in 1952 and 1954 respectively. He completed his Economics Tripos from Cambridge University in 1957. He followed this with a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1962.

Dr Singh has been a Member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, where he was the Leader of the Opposition from 1998-2004. Following, the Congress Party’s victory in 2004 and 2009, he took the Office of Prime Minister on 22nd May 2004 and again on 22nd May 2009.

