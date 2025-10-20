PM Modi wishes Happy Diwali, says ‘May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

"Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us," PM Modi said in an X post.

PM Modi's Diwali wish

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his greetings, stating that the festival signifies a “sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth”.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life--this is my prayer. Jai Jai Siyaram!”

PM Modi encouraged Indian consumers to support locally made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, promoting the purchase of Indian-made goods and uplifting local artisans. He took to X and said, "Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say--Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same."

On the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record by lighting more than 26 lakh oil lamps and conducting the largest-ever Saryu aarti. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in partnership with the Ayodhya District Administration organised the event.

A total of 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River, marking the world's largest oil lamp display.

Thousands of participants took part in a simultaneous ‘diya’ rotation. According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various departments participated in the diya-lighting and rotation activities. The lamps were arranged in an exact pattern to allow for accurate counting and verification by Guinness World Records officials.

Moreover, 2,128 devotees performed the grand Saryu aarti on the evening of October 17.