PM Modi wishes Indians on Republic Day, reiterates India's goal to achieve Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his wishes to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.

In two early morning posts in Hindi and English, Modi highlighted India's goal to move towards its “Viksit Bharat” resolve.

“Heartiest Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this grand national festival, a symbol of India's honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives. May the resolve for a Viksit Bharat grow even stronger—this is my heartfelt wish,” he said in the post in Hindi.

The PM also posted in English, wishing Indians a Happy Republic Day.

“Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote in the X post.

Amit Shah, others wish on Republic Day 2026 On the occasion of Republic Day 2026, Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his heartfelt wishes to citizens and shared Modi's view on Viksit Bharat.

"Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all fellow citizens. On this occasion, I pay my respects to all freedom fighters and the framers of the Constitution who laid the foundation of a strong democracy. Let us, under the leadership of Shri Modi ji, resolve to strengthen constitutional values further and build a ‘Viksit Bharat’", he wrote in an X post.

The BJP's X handle also posted a wish, saying, “Heartfelt wishes to all citizens of the country on the 77th Republic Day”.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was among the ministers who extended their wishes on the occasion of Republic Day 2026.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow citizens on the 77th Republic Day. Republic Day is a symbol of faith in India's constitutional values, steadfast commitment to social equality, and dedication to democracy. Let us, on this sacred occasion today, take this pledge that we shall faithfully fulfill our duties towards this great nation and always remain vigilant about our rights,” he wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day. Our collective patriotism, dedication to duty, and commitment to development strengthen and fortify our democracy.Let us, while remembering our immortal warriors, resolve to build a 'strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India' by drawing inspiration from the ideals of the Constitution. Jai Hind!”