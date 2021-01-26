OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi wishes Mexican President speedy recovery from Covid-19
1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 09:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi wishes Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early and complete recovery from Covid-19
  • On Sunday, Obrador announced that he has contracted coronavirus and the symptoms are mild

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."

Obrador has announced that he has contracted coronavirus and the symptoms are mild.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," the Mexican President had tweeted.

He added that Mexico's Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sanchez Cordero, will represent Obrador during the morning press conferences from now on.

Besides López Obrador, other Latin American leaders who have tested positive for the coronavirus are Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Guatemala's Alejandro Giammattei, Honduras' Juan Orlando Hernández and Bolivia's then-interim President Jeanine Ánéz. All have recovered.

