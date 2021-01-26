Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi wishes Mexican President speedy recovery from Covid-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi wishes Mexican President speedy recovery from Covid-19

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi wishes Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early and complete recovery from Covid-19
  • On Sunday, Obrador announced that he has contracted coronavirus and the symptoms are mild

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Different shades of PM Modi: The colourful tradition of special turban on Republic Day

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST

Star to clock 500 cr in ad revenue from India-England series

2 min read . 11:26 AM IST

Yellen passed the economic stability baton to Powell. Now, he’s handing it back

7 min read . 11:14 AM IST

India reports less than 10,000 daily covid cases for first time in 7 months

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Different shades of PM Modi: The colourful tradition of special turban on Republic Day

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST

Star to clock 500 cr in ad revenue from India-England series

2 min read . 11:26 AM IST

Yellen passed the economic stability baton to Powell. Now, he’s handing it back

7 min read . 11:14 AM IST

India reports less than 10,000 daily covid cases for first time in 7 months

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Obrador has announced that he has contracted coronavirus and the symptoms are mild.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," the Mexican President had tweeted.

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

He added that Mexico's Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sanchez Cordero, will represent Obrador during the morning press conferences from now on.

Besides López Obrador, other Latin American leaders who have tested positive for the coronavirus are Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Guatemala's Alejandro Giammattei, Honduras' Juan Orlando Hernández and Bolivia's then-interim President Jeanine Ánéz. All have recovered.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.