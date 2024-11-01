PM Modi sends warm wishes to people of Karnataka, Kerala on respective state days - Kannada Rajyotsava and Kerala Piravi

Updated1 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
PM Modi Celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava and Kerala Piravi with Warm Wishes
PM Modi Celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava and Kerala Piravi with Warm Wishes(PTI)

PM Narendra Modi on Friday wishes people of Karnataka and Kerala on the occassion their respective state days - Kannada Rajyotsava and Kerala Piravi.

He posted on X, Kannada Rajyotsava is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka. This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success.

In another post, he said, Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala state is known for its mesmerizing landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields. May the people of the state keep progressing in the times to come.

Wishing people on Kerala Piravi, Amit Shah said, "Over the years, Kerala has strengthened Bharat by leveraging its unique cultural heritage. May God bless the state to prosper further."

Mentioning Karnataka, Shah added, "As proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka have contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride. Praying for the state's continued progress."

School, colleges to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the government has made it mandatory to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 in all schools, colleges, industries and corporations including IT and BT companies.

"All schools, colleges, industries and companies including IT/BT companies in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka are required to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on Nov 1 by hoisting the state flag and organising cultural events," he said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

"Programmes must be conducted to create awareness about Kannada for the younger generations. Outsiders make up for 50% of Bengaluru and we need to create opportunities for them to learn Kannada. This government order is in this backdrop," he added.

"IT/BT companies must at least hoist the Kannada flag and celebrate. All the corporate houses and industries must share photos of the celebration to BBMP on the specified WhatsApp number. Karnataka is celebrating 70th Kannada Rajyotsava and it is the duty of everyone in Karnataka to learn Kannada. I am announcing this decision as a Bengaluru Development Minister," he said.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
