PM Narendra Modi extends wishes to Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava, celebrating the state's rich culture and traditions. He acknowledges the outstanding people driving growth and innovation, wishing them continuous happiness and success.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday wishes people of Karnataka and Kerala on the occassion their respective state days - Kannada Rajyotsava and Kerala Piravi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He posted on X, Kannada Rajyotsava is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka. This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success.

In another post, he said, Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala state is known for its mesmerizing landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields. May the people of the state keep progressing in the times to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wishing people on Kerala Piravi, Amit Shah said, "Over the years, Kerala has strengthened Bharat by leveraging its unique cultural heritage. May God bless the state to prosper further."

Mentioning Karnataka, Shah added, "As proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka have contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride. Praying for the state's continued progress."

School, colleges to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the government has made it mandatory to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 in all schools, colleges, industries and corporations including IT and BT companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All schools, colleges, industries and companies including IT/BT companies in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka are required to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on Nov 1 by hoisting the state flag and organising cultural events," he said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

"Programmes must be conducted to create awareness about Kannada for the younger generations. Outsiders make up for 50% of Bengaluru and we need to create opportunities for them to learn Kannada. This government order is in this backdrop," he added.