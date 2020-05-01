Home > News > India > PM Modi wishes Russian counterpart 'early recovery' from Covid-19
PM Modi wishes Russian counterpart 'early recovery' from Covid-19

Updated: 01 May 2020, 10:36 AM IST

  • PM Modi said New Delhi stands with 'close friend' Moscow in efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. He said New Delhi stands with "close friend" Moscow in efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

On Thursday, 54-year-old Mishustin had said that he had tested positive for coronavirus and he would remain in self-isolation for the time being.

Russia's nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surged past the 100,000 mark earlier on Thursday after a record daily rise in new infections.

Russia this week overtook China and Iran in the number of confirmed cases arising from the global pandemic.

Russia has so far reported 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths, a figure far lower than many of the hardest-hit countries however.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also found infected with COVID-19 weeks ago. He has recovered now.

Putin has warned the peak of the outbreak has yet to come, and the authorities have said there could be a new spike in cases if the population flouts lockdown measures during public holidays in early May.

The world's largest country by territory, Russia has been on lockdown since Putin announced the closure of most public spaces in late March to limit the scope for the virus to spread.

-With inputs from Reuters



