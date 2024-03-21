PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev—the founder of Isha Foundation—who underwent emergency surgery in Delhi’s Apollo Hospital after suffering massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. The prime minister wished him good health and a speedy recovery

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the prime minister posted," Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery."

Wishing a speedy and full recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, said he was deeply concerned on hearing about the emergency brain surgery of the Sadhguru.

“Deeply concerned on hearing about @SadhguruJV ji’s surgery. Wish him a speedy and full recovery," Jaishankar wrote.

The spiritual guru is currently recovering from the surgery and is showing "steady progress" with consistent improvement in his “vital parameters", according to a senior doctor at theIndraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri of Apollo Hospital said "We were joking with him that we have done what we could but you are healing yourself. The kind of improvement we are seeing is beyond our expectations. He is now extremely well. All his brain, body and vital parameters are normal and he is making a steady progress."

Doctors discovered that for the last four weeks, Sadhguru had been ignoring a severe headache and giving himself relentlessly to his gruelling schedule, which included Mahashivratri. On 15th March, an MRI showed massive bleeding in the brain. However, Sadhguru refused to cancel his commitments including his session at India Today Conclave which he attended under the effect of powerful painkillers and sedation.Earlier on March 17, Sadhguru was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered that he had life-threatening swelling in the brain.

