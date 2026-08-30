Women account for 46% of street vendor credit scheme beneficiaries, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said women account for 46% of beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme, which provides street vendors with credit for business expansion.

As many as 3.5 million women have received benefits under this 2020 scheme, Modi said during his monthly address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

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Lakhs of women run tea stalls, sell vegetables, fruits and earthen lamps. "Often, a mere lack of capital prevents their businesses from growing further… around 35 lakh (350,000) women across the country are expanding their businesses by connecting with this scheme,” he said.

According to the scheme’s portal, there are 7.8 million beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme, for which the government has disbursed ₹19,203 crore since its launch in 2020.

The PM also called upon citizens to support the government's campaign to protect the youth from drug addiction. “The 'Nasha-mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' campaign is currently gaining momentum rapidly across the country. Its goal is absolutely clear: drug-free youth; a drug-free India,” he said.

This comes in the wake of a massive mobilisation of the youth in New Delhi on 20 July, demanding education reforms, which eventually led to the resignation of the then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan five days later.

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Modi also urged content creators to record in various languages to help in the endeavour to rid society of the issue of drug addiction. “Our country has no shortage of excellent content creators. I urge them to create content in various languages ​​that helps society in this endeavor,” he said.

Also Read | PM SVANidhi Scheme, PM Mudra Yojana may face repayment stress amid West Asia war

Vocal for local He also reiterated the need to be ‘vocal for local’, a call to purchase homegrown products. “Whatever item we purchase for our homes, do ensure to see that it is made in India. The path to India becoming self-reliant will be paved only by taking pride in products made in India,” the PM said.

The PM also said cultivating avocados locally has provided additional income to many farmers at a time when the fruit has become a preferred choice in the health and premium markets.

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“...the avocado from our own country has enhanced the taste of your toast while simultaneously boosting the farmers' income.”

Also Read | India’s avocado boom fuels import surge as local supply lags

Mint reported in November 2025 that farmers were increasingly opting for avocado cultivation as demand for the ‘butter fruit’ started rising.

About the Author Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s g...Read More ✕ Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.



Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.



On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.