Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi working 18-19 hours to tackle coronavirus surge: Piyush Goyal

PM Modi working 18-19 hours to tackle coronavirus surge: Piyush Goyal

Premium
Union minister Piyush Goyal
2 min read . 06:30 AM IST ANI

He said after an elaborate meeting with 12 worst-affected states and union territories, the central government did mapping on medical oxygen requirements.

Noting that the union government is working round-the-clock to support states in COVID-19 management, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government has been fighting battle against the disease without any discrimination and "politics should not be done on the issue".

Noting that the union government is working round-the-clock to support states in COVID-19 management, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government has been fighting battle against the disease without any discrimination and "politics should not be done on the issue".

In an interview with ANI, he also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for 18-19 hours a day and after returning from the campaign in West Bengal, he reviewed the situation of pandemic in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In an interview with ANI, he also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for 18-19 hours a day and after returning from the campaign in West Bengal, he reviewed the situation of pandemic in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In an apparent reference to remarks of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and some leaders of NCP over the COVID-19 situation, Goyal said he felt bad at attempts to give political colour to the issue.

"Politics should not be played over this (COVID management). Central government has been fighting battle against COVID-19 without any discrimination. I felt bad when some people and a prominent political party tried to give political colours to the issue," Goyal said.

He said after an elaborate meeting with 12 worst-affected states and union territories, the central government did mapping on medical oxygen requirements.

He said 6,177 metric tonnes of oxygen has been finalized to be distributed to states and Maharashtra will get the biggest share of 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen.

"The Centre is working round-the-clock to support state government in COVID management. Prime Minister is working for 18-19 hours. After returning from the campaign, he reviewed the situation of pandemic in India. He called me at 1 am (yesterday) to take details of the situation," Goyal said.

Goyal who is also Railway Minister, took a veiled dig at opposition parties and said "the leader who is unable to run government efficiently needs to worry about presenting their work".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from April 20

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST
Premium

India's 'double mutation' covid virus variant is worrying the world

6 min read . 05:44 AM IST
Premium

Where is debt collection heading in India? Towards less muscle and more artificial intelligence

4 min read . 05:33 AM IST
Premium

Oxford starts first study to reinfect recovered Covid patients

2 min read . 05:32 AM IST

The minister said a green corridor is being created to fast movement of Oxygen Express Trains to facilities the smooth transport of oxygen to states.

Sonia Gandhi had on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of "preferential treatment" to some states. She said in her opening remarks at the meeting of Congress Working Committee that some of party chief ministers have written to the Centre seeking relief.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, had in a tweet on Saturday, called upon Goyal to tell how much oxygen is produced in our country and how much oxygen has been given to Maharashtra

Mahrashtra is the worst affected by coronavirus in the country. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.