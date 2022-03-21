Maharashtra's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrakant Patil has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleeps for only two hours every day. The BJP Chief said that PM Modi is experimenting that he will have to sleep and can work for the country for 24 hours.

Patil made these remarks recently while addressing BJP workers in Kolhapur ahead of the Kolhapur north Assembly bypoll.

“PM Modi sleeps for only two hours and works for 22 hours every day. He is experimenting now so that he need not have to sleep," Patil claimed, adding the prime minister “works every minute" for the country.

Patil said that PM Modi is trying to prevent sleep so that he can stay awake for 24 hours and work for the country. "He doesn't waste a single minute," he added. The BJP leader said the prime minister works very efficiently and is aware of happenings in any party in the country.

