Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined the nation to thank ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket. "... eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half," Narendra Modi wrote in a letter to Captain Cool.

MS Dhoni, one of most successful Indian captains of all-time, bid adieu to international cricket on August 15. He is the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies — the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Remembering Dhoni's 16-year long journey on the field, Modi said, "Your names will go down in history as being one of the world's batting greats, among the greatest cricketing captains and certainly one of the best wicket-keepers the game has seen."

The Ranchi boy started playing ODIs for India in 2004-05. His exceptional batting skills and power-hitting prowess turned him into a cricketing phenomenon soon after his debut. Touted as one of the best finisher of the game, Dhoni became Indian cricket's heartthrob. His famous 'six' in the final against Sri Lanka in 2011 ODI World Cup was etched in the memory of all Indian fans. In 350 ODI matches, he scored 10,773 runs.

"Rising from humble beginnings in a small town, you burst onto the national scene, made a name for yourself and most importantly made India proud," Prime Minister wrote.

"You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of New India, where family name does not make young people's destiny but they make their own names and their destinies," Modi added.

Famously called Captain Cool, MS Dhoni always remained calm during the most crucial moment in a match. And believed in himself and his players. You must remember the time when MSD handed the ball to Joginder Sharma during T20 World Cup final in 2007. Or how Dhoni sent Rohit Sharma to open before the 2013 Champions Trophy in England?

Praising his composed nature, PM Modi wrote, "No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat..."

Prime Minister ended his letter by wishing MSD "the very best for future endeavors."

Former Indian captain also thanked Narendra Modi after receiving the letter. "An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes," Dhoni tweeted.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via