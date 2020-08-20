The Ranchi boy started playing ODIs for India in 2004-05. His exceptional batting skills and power-hitting prowess turned him into a cricketing phenomenon soon after his debut. Touted as one of the best finisher of the game, Dhoni became Indian cricket's heartthrob. His famous 'six' in the final against Sri Lanka in 2011 ODI World Cup was etched in the memory of all Indian fans. In 350 ODI matches, he scored 10,773 runs.