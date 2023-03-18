PM Modi writes to Satish Kaushik's wife, says 'his loss can't be expressed in words'2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:37 PM IST
- PM Modi acknowledged the immense contribution of Satish Kaushik to Indian cinema and called him a multi-faceted personality
Days after the veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik died of suspected cardiac arrest, PM Modi sent a letter of condolences to Kaushik's family. Anupam Kher, a close friend of Kaushik shared the letter on Saturday and expressed gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×