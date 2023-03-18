Days after the veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik died of suspected cardiac arrest, PM Modi sent a letter of condolences to Kaushik's family. Anupam Kher, a close friend of Kaushik shared the letter on Saturday and expressed gratitude to PM Modi on behalf of Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me and our family in this hour of sorrow and grief. When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolences on the departure of a loved one, then one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our entire family and all the fans of Satish ji, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life. Regards, Shashi Kaushik," Anupam Kher said.

In his letter, PM Modi acknowledged the immense contribution of the veteran actor to Indian cinema and called him a multi-faceted personality.

"I was very sad hearing about Satish Kaushik's untimely death. In this difficult time, I extend my condolences to you and your family. The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made an immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker, and producer, he worked in different capacities and impressed in all," PM Modi said in the letter.

"He was inspirational and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values will live on through his family..." the letter added.

On the intervening night of 8 and 9 March, Satish Kaushik died of a heart attack in Delhi, where he went to celebrate the festival of Holi. The post-mortem reports of the late actor point out a cardiac arrest as the reason for death and nothing suspicious was found about his death.

However, some allegations of foul play were raised by the estranged wife of Kaushik's friend Vikas Malu. Delhi Police is investigating the matter from all angles.