‘Khud ko rok na saka…’: PM Modi in letter to Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroja Devi praising the ‘Churma’ she made

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Olympian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi thanking her for the 'Churma' made by her. ‘Aaj is churma ko khane k baad aapko patra likhne se khood ko rok na saka’, PM Modi wrote in his letter addressed to Saroja Devi.

Livemint
Published2 Oct 2024, 06:17 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Olympian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi thanking her for the 'Churma' made by her. ‘Aaj is churma ko khane k baad aapko patra likhne se khood ko rok na saka (After consuming the churma I could not stop myself from writing this letter to you)’, PM Modi wrote in his letter addressed to Saroja Devi.

Neeraj (Chopra) bhai and I often discuss this Churma but I have become emotional after having it. This love-filled gift has reminded me of my mother,” PM Modi added.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra reveals he played Diamond League final with fractured hand

“Yesterday at the meal organised on the Jamaican PM's visit, I met Neeraj bhai. I was pleasantly happy when he offered me the Churma made by you (Saroja Devi)”, PM Modi wrote in Hindi.

Churma is a popular Indian dessert made from coarsely ground wheat, ghee, and sugar.

In the letter addressed to Saroja Devi, PM Modi further wrote, “Mother is an embodiment of courage, love and dedication. Its a coincidence I got this meal just a day ahead of Navratri. I fast for 9 Navaratri days.”

Also Read | PM Modi meets India’s Paris Olympics contingent, poses with medalists | Watch

“This churma has in a way become first grain of my house this Navratri”, PM Modi said.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 3, 2024, and culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

Lauding the strength of mother's love, PM Modi wrote, “Just like meals cooked by you help Neeraj to win medals, this Churma will help me serve the nation for the next nine days”.

“I want to ensure you and the rest of the country that i stand dedicated to achieve the Viskit Bharat Goal”, the letter read.

Also Read | Saina Nehwal didn’t know javelin before Neeraj Chopra; netizens react

26-year-old Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has won Tokyo Olympics gold, Paris Games silver, became world champion and Diamond League champion, besides becoming Asian Games gold medalist.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Khud ko rok na saka…’: PM Modi in letter to Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroja Devi praising the ‘Churma’ she made

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.