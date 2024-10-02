Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Olympian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi thanking her for the 'Churma' made by her. ‘Aaj is churma ko khane k baad aapko patra likhne se khood ko rok na saka (After consuming the churma I could not stop myself from writing this letter to you)’, PM Modi wrote in his letter addressed to Saroja Devi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Neeraj (Chopra) bhai and I often discuss this Churma but I have become emotional after having it. This love-filled gift has reminded me of my mother," PM Modi added.

"Yesterday at the meal organised on the Jamaican PM's visit, I met Neeraj bhai. I was pleasantly happy when he offered me the Churma made by you (Saroja Devi)", PM Modi wrote in Hindi.

Churma is a popular Indian dessert made from coarsely ground wheat, ghee, and sugar.

In the letter addressed to Saroja Devi, PM Modi further wrote, "Mother is an embodiment of courage, love and dedication. Its a coincidence I got this meal just a day ahead of Navratri. I fast for 9 Navaratri days."

"This churma has in a way become first grain of my house this Navratri", PM Modi said.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 3, 2024, and culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.

Lauding the strength of mother's love, PM Modi wrote, "Just like meals cooked by you help Neeraj to win medals, this Churma will help me serve the nation for the next nine days".

"I want to ensure you and the rest of the country that i stand dedicated to achieve the Viskit Bharat Goal", the letter read.