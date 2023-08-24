comScore
PM Modi, Xi Jinping hold talks at BRICS summit, agree to intensify disengagement efforts along LAC

 1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:39 PM IST Livemint

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President President Xi Jinping spoke at the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, and agreed to direct officials to their officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagemen and deescalation

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President President Xi Jinping spoke at the sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, and agreed to direct their officials to intensify efforts to expeditious disengagemen and deescalation.

The foreign secretary said in a conversation with President Xi, the prime minister highlighted India's concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas. 

The prime minister underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship, Kwatra said.

While China has sought to segregate the dispute from its overall relationship with India, New Delhi insists it is a key stumbling block.

Xi and Modi met 18 times between 2014 and 2019, but have largely avoided direct talks since the border dispute began despite having crossed paths at a number of international gatherings. They last had an unplanned interchange about ties at a dinner for Group of 20 leaders in Bali last November.

  

 

 

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 10:00 PM IST
