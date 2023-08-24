PM Modi, Xi Jinping hold talks at BRICS summit, agree to intensify disengagement efforts along LAC1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President President Xi Jinping spoke at the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, and agreed to direct officials to their officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagemen and deescalation
