PM Modi, Xi Jinping hold bilateral meet in Tianjin: Deal done over border management | What we know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting in Tianjin on Sunday, August 31, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Here's all you need to know about PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet: 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi was committed to improving ties with Beijing in a key meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. "We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities," PM Modi told Xi during the meeting.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said an agreement has been reached between India and China's Special Representatives regarding border management.

3. PM Modi recalled that "last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created."

4. He said Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed.

5. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed, the prime minister added.

6. PM Modi said, “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. ”

7. He thanked the Chinese President for the warm welcome and congratulated China for successfully chairing the SCO. “I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today,” PM Modi said.

8. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. "We are the world's two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South," Xi Jinping said.

9. Xi Jinping added, “We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society.”

10. The Chinese President said it is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to "have the dragon and the elephant come together."

PM Modi in China PM Modi reached China on Saturday evening in the city. He visited China for the first time in seven years to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East will gather with Xi in a powerful show of Global South solidarity.

PM Modi smiled and shook hands with Xi Jinping as he arrived to hold the crucial bilateral meeting on Sunday. A video of the two leaders emerged on social media.

India, China building ties amid tariff row The bilateral meeting took place five days after the US imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, penalising New Delhi for trading with Russia.

Analysts say Xi and Modi are looking to present a united front against Western pressure.

Beijing and New Delhi are tentatively rebuilding ties after a breakthrough meeting between the two leaders last October which took place after they reached a deal on patrolling their disputed border – the centre of a military standoff since deadly clashes in 2020.