‘PM Modi, you defined living bridge between UK and India’: Lord Tariq Ahmad at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024
Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, UK Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmed has said the event has truly in every sense served as a master class on how to go about attracting global investors.
Conveying British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's greetings to his Indian counterpart, UK Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmed on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi defined the living bridge between the United Kingdom and India. The UK minister was addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.