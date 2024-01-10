Conveying British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's greetings to his Indian counterpart, UK Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmed on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi defined the living bridge between the United Kingdom and India. The UK minister was addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"PM Modi, you defined the living bridge between the United Kingdom and India. I want to extend the greetings from my Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the son-in- law of India. This Summit has truly in every sense served as a master class on how to go about attracting global investors. Our nations may be separated by thousands of miles geographically, but that vast distance can diminish with the warmth between our people, that living bridge and there is so much in common between our two nations..." he said.

Tariq Ahmad, who is the Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, and the UN and the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, said the two countries have signed an MoU for closer collaboration between higher education institutions.

"We have just signed an MoU to enable closer collaboration between our higher education institutions. We want to go further in the areas of the creative economy, nurturing artists and boosting cultural exchange, " Lord Ahmad said.

"Business links will continue to grow, creating jobs and prosperity. Whether it's from here in Ahmedabad to Aberdeen in Scotland, in the United Kingdom, our old friendship is blossoming into a new partnership…" he added.

Matthew Johnston, Minister Counsellor at the Australian High Commission Announcing the establishment of an international branch campus of Deakin University at Gift City in Gujarat, Matthew Johnston, Minister Counsellor, Education and Research Australian High Commission said Deakin would be the first foreign university to do so. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is a great pleasure to be here today. We are really proud that Deakin University will be the first foreign university to establish an international branch campus at Gift City, here in India. We are happy to be supporting Govt of India and Govt of Gujarat's aim and ambition of education," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Lain Martin met PM Modi in Gandhinagar, where they had a productive discussion on enhancing collaboration between government and academic institutions about cybersecurity.

In a post on X, the prime minister welcomed Deakin University to collaborate with Indian universities to promote research and innovation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Prime Minister and I had a truly fantastic conversation around the future of education, skilling and research in India, clearly focused on us being in India for 30 years, but tomorrow inaugurating the first international branch campus at GIFT City of Deakin University. So this is a very auspicious and special day and to combine that inauguration with the Vibrant Gujarat festival with Prime Minister Modi being here is a very special time indeed," Martin said.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit is held from January 10-12, 2024.

