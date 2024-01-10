Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group on 10 January delivered a keynote address at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international leadership and lauded his ability to not only to predict the future but to shape it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE Updates "PM has taken us from a country seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms. The Solar Alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualised, and your leadership at the G20 platform set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order. Adding the Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history, said Adani.

Also Read: 'Narendra Modi, the most successful PM in India's history': Mukesh Ambani on how PM Modi shaped Gujarat's global image Adani added, "With your (PM Modi) foresight in harnessing India's youth to build a Vikshit Bharat and make India a fully developed nation by 2047, you have ensured that the India of today is poised to shape the global future of tomorrow.".

Addressing the Prime Minister directly, Adani lauded Modi's ability not only to predict the future but to shape it.

GAUTAM ADANI'S FULL SPEECH AT VIBRANT GUJARAT SUMMIT Good morning.

It is a privilege to address the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit. I take immense pride in having been a part of every one of these summits.

Hon'ble Prime Minister, Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of your extraordinary vision. It has all your hallmark signatures, merging grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance, and flawless execution. It ignited a nationwide movement as all our states marched forward – competing – and – cooperating – to fundamentally remodel India’s industrial landscape.

The statistics of the past decade are remarkable: Since 2014, India's GDP has grown by 185%, and per capita income by a stunning 165%. This achievement is unparalleled, especially considering this decade's geopolitical conflicts and pandemic challenges.

Hon’ble Prime Minister, your achievements on the international stage are equally remarkable. You have taken us from a country seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms. The Solar Alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualized, and your leadership at the G20 platform, set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order. Adding the Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history.

Hon’ble Prime Minister, you don't just predict the future; you shape it. You have reoriented India to become the world’s fastest growing nation, and positioned her as the global social champion driven by the twin philosophies of Vasudeva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru.

And the best is yet to come. With your foresight in harnessing India's youth to build a Vikshit Bharat and make India a fully developed nation by 2047, you have ensured that the India of today is poised to shape the global future of tomorrow.

Hon’ble Chief Minister, at the previous summit, I announced our investment of over Rs. 55,000 crore by 2025. We have already surpassed Rs. 50,000 crore across the various sectors I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Today, I commit to further investments. We are constructing the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, generating 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 square kilometres, even visible from space. We are expanding the green supply chain for an "Atmanirbhar" Bharat and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem. This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production.

Over the next five years, the Adani Group will invest over Rs. two lakh crore in Gujarat – that is USD 25 billion – thereby creating over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

I am grateful for your support. It is my commitment that I will do my part to contribute to a Vikshit Gujarat.

Thank you.

Jai Hind.

