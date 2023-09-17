Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday turned 73 therefore the BJP party leaders and workers have planned celebrations at various places. Prime Minister Modi on his 73rd birthday will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), known as ‘Yashobhoomi’ in Dwarka, New Delhi. Besides, he will also dedicate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to a newly constructed metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

With 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' falling on Sunday, PM Modi will launch his government's ambitious scheme, "PM Vishwakarma", which is aimed at helping artisans craftsmen, and others engaged in traditional skills on the occasion. On August 16, 2023, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to implement PM Vishwakarma Yojana in the whole of India.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach out to different sections of society and organise various welfare activities across the country as it launches 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) to mark PM Modi's birthday on Sunday.

The exercise will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a practice the BJP has been following annually for the past several years.

During the 'Sewa Pakhwara', BJP members are involved in a slew of activities, including reaching out to people with the government's various achievements and also welfare activities like blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps.

For instance, the Union Health Ministry will introduce the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign on PM Modi's birthday – to ensure optimum delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile – during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’.

The campaign will end on October 2. It will have three components Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat.

For Modi's birthday on September 17, Yoga followers hosted four 'yog shivirs' in Gujarat's Rajkot to create awareness among the people for yoga. The two-day event held to celebrate PM Modi's 73rd birthday was attended by more than 500 people in Rajkot.

Additionally, a BJP worker in Pune showcased PM Modi's portrait using grains and millet on Saturday. The 10X18 feet portrait was created by artist Ganesh Khare and his team in 18 hours. Around 60 kg of grains like wheat, lentils, and millets (Jawar, Raagi) were used to make the portrait.