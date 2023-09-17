PM Modi's 73rd birthday today: Here's how PM Narendra Modi, BJP will celebrate2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 73rd birthday with various events and initiatives across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday turned 73 therefore the BJP party leaders and workers have planned celebrations at various places. Prime Minister Modi on his 73rd birthday will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), known as ‘Yashobhoomi’ in Dwarka, New Delhi. Besides, he will also dedicate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to a newly constructed metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.
Celebrations were also held at the iconic Akshar River Cruise restaurant in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday. Akshar River Cruise is a floating restaurant and has been a joint venture of Akshar Travels, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation. "The River Cruise restaurant was the dream project of PM Modi. This is the only River Cruise restaurant in the country", said owner Manish Sharma.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of north Gujarat.