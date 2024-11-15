PM Modi’s aircraft faces technical snag at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, his return to Delhi delayed

A technical malfunction forced Prime Minister Modi's aircraft to remain at Deoghar airport, leading to a delay in his journey back to Delhi.

Published15 Nov 2024, 03:42 PM IST
PM Modi's aircraft faces technical snag at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, his return to Delhi delayed
PM Modi’s aircraft faces technical snag at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, his return to Delhi delayed(ANI via Narendra Modi website)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been compelled to delay his return to Delhi after his aircraft experienced a technical snag on Friday afternoon. The plane will remain at the Deoghar airport for some time. PM Modi addressed two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Friday ahead of a scheduled event in Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also found himself unable to exit poll-bound Jharkhand on Friday after his chopper was flagged for ATC non-clearance. The aircraft was eventually cleared for travel after a delay of 45 minutes — with party leaders dubbing it a calculated move to disrupt his campaign schedule.

"Just because the PM is in Deogarh, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to cross that area...There is the protocol we understand but Congress ruled the country for 70 years and such an incident never happened with any opposition leader. This is not acceptable," said Dipika Pandey Singh, MLA and Congress candidate from Mahagama seat.

Also Read | Congress alleges ‘foul’ play as Rahul Gandhi’s chopper faces delay in taking off

The updates came soon after the PM concluded a visit to Jamui in Bihar to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He launched tribal welfare projects worth more than 6,000 crore during the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi's aircraft faces technical snag at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, his return to Delhi delayed

