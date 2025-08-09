PM Modi's Bengaluru visit: Trains cancelled in KSR Bengaluru area – Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express at KSR Bengaluru City station on August 10, which is expected to improve train travel between Karnataka's capital and the northern region of the state. However, citing ‘heavy congestion’ in KSR Bengaluru area, South Western Railway has cancelled several train services.

Among the trains being cancelled include 66551 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram, 66552 Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru, 66567 KSR Bengaluru-Tumakuru, 66572 Tumakuru-KSR Bengaluru, 06581 KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna and 06582 Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru.

The partial cancellation of these trains were also announced: 66512 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cant-KSR Bengaluru and will be short terminated at Bengaluru Cant. Here the tweet with all details.

The Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express is long-awaited and would fulfil a long-pending demand from people in northern Karnataka.

PM Modi is also going to launch the much-anticipated and long-overdue Yellow Line of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project, having a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations worth around ₹7,160 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹15,610 crore.

Earlier on 5 August, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi made an announcement, confirming PM Modi will inaugurate two other Vande Bharat trains the same day — Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune and Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra routes.

All about the new Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express: Timing: The Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express will be managed by South Western Railways and is scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru City station on August 10 at 2.20 pm. It is expected to reach Belagavi at 10.40 pm.

For the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express will depart Belagavi at 5.20 am and reach Bengaluru by 1.50 pm.

Weekly schedule: The Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express will officially commence regular runs on 11 August, and operate six days a week. It will not play on Wednesdays.

Fares: The railways have set the fare at ₹2,905 in the executive chair car when catering services are included, or ₹2,535 without food. Those opting for the regular AC chair car will have to pay ₹1,575 with meals and ₹1,264 without meals. These prices include all applicable taxes for the 611-kilometre journey.