PM Modi's Big message to states: Accelerate manufacturing, create conducive environment for investment

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Sunday, 21 September 2025, urged the state governments of the nation to accelerate their manufacturing efforts while also assisting in the push for Make in India products in the economy.

PM Modi asked the state governments to promote ‘Made in India’ local products to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The Prime Minister also turned the nation's attention to the need for accelerating the manufacturing operations in the States to create an environment which fosters investment in the country.

“Today, I appeal to all state governments: along with the campaign for a self-reliant India and the promotion of local products, I urge you to accelerate manufacturing in your states with full energy and enthusiasm and create a conducive environment for investment,” said PM Modi in his speech on Sunday.

What do people think? After PM Modi's speech, the industry body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, highlighted that the Prime Minister's address proved that the GST reforms are not just a tax reform but a tool for the nation's future.

“Prime Minister Modi’s address has once again proved that GST is not merely a tax reform but a powerful tool to build a transparent, simple, and progressive economy. His vision of next-generation GST reflects the aspirations of traders, consumers, and every citizen who wishes to see India as the world’s third-largest economy,” said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

According to a PTI report, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that PM Modi's address to the nation brought a gist for the people as he reiterated the need to promote 'Swadeshi' products.

“Whenever PM Modi addresses the nation, he brings a gift for the people. Today, the biggest gift he has given is related to GST, and the second important focus is promoting 'Swadeshi' products. This is a historic decision by PM Modi, and I urge everyone to choose ‘Swadeshi Goods’,” said Keshav Prasad Maurya.

