PM Modi’s BIG push for ‘Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Election’ on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

PM Modi, at National Unity Day celebrations, stressed the significance of unity in India, announcing the One Nation One Election initiative. He commemorated Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary and highlighted the government's efforts in achieving national integration.

Updated31 Oct 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated National Unity Day on October 31, emphasising the spirit of unity and national integrity at a grand event held near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. During his speech on Thursday, PM Modi highlighted that his government was working towards achieving One Nation One Poll which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

PM Modi's Push for One Nation, One Election

The Prime Minister underscored his government's commitment to the "One Nation One Election" initiative, which aims to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. In the speech the prime minister also pushed for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

"We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy and give optimum outcome of India's resources," he said.

A Decade of Achievements in Unity

During his address, PM Modi reflected on what he termed "unprecedented achievements for the unity of India" over the past decade. He stated that national unity should permeate every government initiative, reinforcing a commitment to collaborative progress.

"Sardar Patel's powerful voice, this grand program near the Statue of Unity, this panoramic view of Ekta Nagar, and the wonderful performances here—these glimpses of mini India—everything is so amazing and so inspiring," Modi declared, likening the day’s significance to that of Independence Day and Republic Day. “I wish all the countrymen a very happy National Unity Day.”

Celebrating Sardar Patel's Legacy

Modi announced that India would celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel over the next two years, honouring his monumental contributions to national unity.

"Today marks the beginning of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary year," Modi said. “This is a tribute to his extraordinary contributions to India. When India gained independence, some people estimated that India would disintegrate. But Sardar Sahib did it.”

‘Article 370 has been buried forever’

PM Modi criticised the opposition, claiming that for 70 years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not fully implemented. He attributed this failure to the "wall of Article 370" in Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that “Article 370 has been buried forever.”

"The reason was the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 has been buried forever. For the first time, voting was done without discrimination in this assembly election. For the first time, the Chief Minister of that place has taken oath on the Constitution of India. This scene must have given immense satisfaction to the makers of the Indian Constitution, their souls must have found peace and this is our humble tribute to the makers of the Constitution," he added.

Remembering a Sardar Patel

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity before administering the Unity Oath and attending the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade. PM Modi also hit out at ‘urban Naxals’ and the ‘need to identify and unmask’ them, asserting that unity is essential in the face of such challenges.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi’s BIG push for ‘Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Election’ on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

      Popular in News

