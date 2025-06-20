PM Modi's convoy makes way for ambulance during roadshow in Odisha | WATCH

The motorcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave way to an ambulance during his road show in Bhubaneswar. A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was going to Janata Maidan to attend the first anniversary celebration of the BJP government in Odisha in a roadshow from the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar amid tight security. Thousands of people were standing on both sides of the road to greet him.

WATCH:

When the PM's carcade came near the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, an ambulance came on the same route and as the emergency vehicle was carrying a patient to the hospital, the PM's convoy made way for it.

Not the first time It is not the first time that the PM had stopped his cavalcade to facilitate the movement of an ambulance. During a visit to Himachal Pradesh in November 2022, the PM had stopped his convoy to make way for an ambulance to pass in Chambi.

In September 2022, PM Modi's convoy had may for an ambulance in Ahmedabad during his Gujarat visit. The car trails stopped in alignment on side of the road for an easy passage of the ambulance as the convoy was on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad. Once the hospital wagon crossed the path, the security vehicles were seen joining the formation followed by PM Modi's car.

PM Modi's Odisha visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of deliberately keeping tribal communities underdeveloped and branding their regions as "red corridor" for political gains.

Addressing a public meeting to mark the first anniversary of Odisha's BJP government, Modi said the saffron party has fulfilled the long-awaited demands of the people as the four gates of Puri Jagannath temple and its 'Ratna Bhandar' (treasury) have been reopened.

"The party which ruled India for decades had neglected the tribal community and used them merely for political benefits," he said in an apparent reference to the Congress.

He alleged that tribal-dominated regions were "intentionally left backward" during the previous regimes.

Also Read | PM Modi says he declined Trump’s invite to US due to THIS reason

"Over 125 tribal-dominated districts in the country were affected by Maoists for years. These areas were given a bad name like 'red corridor'. Most of these districts were declared backward, and the then governments did not take the responsibility to develop them," Modi said.

On the other hand, Modi said that his government since some years has freed the tribal society from violence and showed them the path to development.

"The BJP government took stern action against those spreading violence and at the same time ensured uninterrupted development in tribal areas," he said, adding that it has given dividends for which the Naxal violence is grossly contained.