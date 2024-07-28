Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath lauds PM Modi’s ‘hard work’ says, ‘his energy at his age..’

Indian entrepreneur and Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath said there is so much to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his hard work and work ethic, in the People by WTF podcast interaction with Ranbir Kapoor on July 27.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published28 Jul 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Nikhil Kamath and Ranbir Kapoor on first-hand experience with PM Narendra Modi.
Nikhil Kamath and Ranbir Kapoor on first-hand experience with PM Narendra Modi.(Bloomberg)

Indian entrepreneur and Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath said there is a lot to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kamath lauded PM Modi's hard work and work ethic, during the People by WTF podcast interaction with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor posted on July 27.

“There is so much to learn from him and I feel like a privilege to have had seen him at such close quarters,” said Nikhil Kamath, Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of Zerodha brokerage firm in a podcast interaction with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. “I think his energy at his age, is a lot to learn, for everybody,” said Kamath.

Kamath talked about his experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a US meetup covering what PM Modi's day schedule looks like from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Once we were in the US there were three or four of us with him, it was nearly a year back, and we were in Washington for 3 to 4 days, he would do a speaking session with us in a room with some American businessmen at 8 am in the morning, he would go give a speech somewhere at 11 a.m., then he would go sit with the Vice President at 1 to 2 p.m., he would do something else at 4 p.m., something else at 7 p.m., something else at 11 p.m., and at 8 to 9 p.m. in the evening I was out,” said Kamath on the podcast.

“Like I am tired after two days, I am feeling sick, he was then going to Egypt to do the same thing all over again,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor asked Kamath about people perceiving PM Modi as being fond of the entrepreneur to which he replied showing gratitude and the sign of privilege of being around the Prime Minister for a couple of events and talked about how people read into such kinds of things but how he respects and admires him as a person.

“I don't know I feel like the privilege of being around at a couple of events and I think people read into that but like I respect and admire him,” said Kamath.

Kamath said he wished that he was in contact with the leader of the country but also depicted his thoughts of “the leader of a country and I am just me.”

“To be in their shoes is very hard,” said Kamath, when asked about having a potential chance into politics. “I would not give up my shoes to be in those shoes,” he told Kapoor.

 

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 04:39 PM IST
