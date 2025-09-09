PM Modi's first comment as CP Radhakrishnan elected as 15th Vice President of India: 'I am confident he will...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated India's new Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, saying that he will be an “outstanding VP”.

PM Modi's comments come shortly after CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India as he triumphed over opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy.

“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.,” PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

CP Radhakrishnan won by 152 votes on Tuesday, crossing the 391 vote requirement margin to become the Vice President of India.

Radharishnan received 452 first preference votes, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody said on Tuesday.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, others congratulate CP Radhakrishnan Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Radhakrishnan on his VP election win.

“Congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being elected as the Vice President of India. I firmly believe that your sagacity as a leader who has risen from the grassroots of the society and profound knowledge about administration will help us in bringing out the best in our parliamentary democracy to serve the marginalised. I extend my warmest wishes to you for your journey as the custodian of the sanctity of the Upper House,” he wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji on being elected as the Vice President of India. Throughout his distinguished public life, he has embodied humility, integrity and a deep commitment to service. His vast experience, profound knowledge of constitutional and legislative affairs and unwavering connect with the people will further enrich his new role. I am confident that under his leadership, the Rajya Sabha will scale new heights and our parliamentary traditions will be further strengthened. My best wishes to him for a successful and impactful tenure.”

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on becoming the new VP. “Your elevation to august office reflects trust and confidence by representatives of our nation.”

B Sudershan Reddy reacts Opposition INDIA bloc's VP candidate pick B Sudershan Reddy, who lost the Vice Presidential Elections to NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday, also issued a statement following his loss.

'Though the result is not in my favour, the larger cause we have collectively sought to advance remains undiminished," Reddy stated, after the Vice President Election Results were announced.