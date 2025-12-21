PM Modi's first reaction as BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra local body elections: ‘This reflects trust…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the result of Maharashtra local body elections after BJP-led Mahayuti emerged victorious in most places, and stated that the results reflect trust in their vision of people-centric development.

In a post on X, Modi also lauded the saffron party and Mahayuti karyakartas for their efforts.

“Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections. This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development. We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“I laud the BJP and Mahayuti Karyakartas for their hardwork at the grassroots," he said.

e BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is ahead as counting of votes underway. The party's State President Ravindra Chavan celebrated the party's performance with workers at Nariman Point.

Maharashtra local body election results Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began on Sunday at 10 am.

BJP has secured the maximum number of seats in the Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, far ahead of its alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP as well as the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi as counting commenced.

The saffron party emerged as the single largest party with 127 seats, while the Shiv Sena was ahead in 53 and the NCP in 32. Together, the ruling Mahayuti alliance reportedly won from more than 200 seats across the state.

View full Image Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders and workers celebrate after winning the Maharashtra local body elections, at Balasaheb Bhavan, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_21_2025_000466A) ( PTI )

Comparatively, the Maha Vikas Aghadi displayed a relatively weak performance, leading in just 53 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Of these, the Congress was ahead in 36, the Shiv Sena (UBT) in nine, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) in eight, highlighting the opposition’s struggle in the civic polls.

When were the polls held? The State Election Commission reported a 67.3 per cent voter turnout in the polls held on December 2 for 263 local bodies, while 47.04 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the second phase for 23 local bodies on Saturday.