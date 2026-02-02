PM Modi's first remarks after Trump announces India-US trade deal, cuts reciprocal tariffs - ‘Big thanks to Trump'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made first remarks after United States President Donald Trump announced a trade deal between India and America after months of standoff, and thanked the US President for reducing the tariffs to 18 per cent. Prime Minister Modi said he was “delighted” that Made in India products will now face tariffs of 18 per cent.

PM Modi said, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace.”

“I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” he said.

What Trump announced on US-India trade PM Modi's remarks came just minutes after Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce the trade deal between India and America, where he announced that the two leaders also spoke about “ending war with Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump said, “It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!”

Announcing the trade deal, the US President said, “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO.”

“The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”