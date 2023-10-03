A wide range of gifts and mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent past have been displayed as part of an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Arts here. The exhibition began on Monday and the items will be put up for e-auction.

In a post X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared some pictures from the exhibition and said these are a “testament to the rich culture, tradition, and artistic heritage of India". "Starting today, an exhibition at the @ngma_delhi will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past. Presented to me during various programs and events across India, they are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India," he wrote on the microblogging site. “Like always, these items will be auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative. Here is your chance to own them! Do visit the NGMA to know more. Sharing the website link for those who can’t visit personally," he added. Take a look at the images below,

According to the auction website PM Mementos, a painting of the Banaras Ghat is being sold at the highest price of ₹64,80,000. Other mementos, including 900 paintings, indigenous handicrafts, intricate sculptures, and enchanting folk, range from ₹100 to over ₹64 lakh. All are set to be auctioned this year, of these, 150 are already on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in the national capital. The rest are available on the official website — pmmementos.gov.in.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi held a press conference on the auction.

"Auction of mementos & gifts presented to PM on various occasions is live now. Request everyone to participate in the e-auction and contribute towards Namami Gange project," she posted on X.

