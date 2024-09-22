PM Modi gifted a rare silver model and a Pashmina shawl to US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during his visit to the US. Check out the pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, gifted rare pieces of silver craftwork, and a Pashmina shawl to US President Joe Biden, and US First lady Jill Biden, during his visit to the US.

Yesterday, on September 21, PM Modi reached the Philadelphia airport for a three day visit to the US, to attend the Quad Summit 2024. Modi is also expected to address a community gathering at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York, and another one at Los Angeles.

Antique silver hand-engraved train model Narendra Modi's antique silver hand-engraved train model gift to Biden features a railway carriage with an Indian Railways tag. It also shows the designated route as Delhi to Delaware, Biden's hometown, where he hosted the Quad Summit.

According to a report by ANI, the vintage model is a rare piece, that has been crafted by artisans from Maharashtra. Entirely made of 92.5 per cent silver, the model is said to showcase the glory of Indian metalworking artistry.

The antique also features an intricate filigree work, that has been done through traditional techniques such as engraving, repoussé (hammering from the reverse to create raised designs).

Pashmina shawl for US First Lady For Jill Biden, the US First Lady, PM Modi gifted a Pashmina shawl from Jammu and Kashmir, packed in the traditional handmade 'papier mâché' boxes.

The story of Pashmina shawls dates back to the Changthangi goat, native to the high altitudes of Ladakh. The goat's coat, known as ‘Pashm’, is incredibly fine, and is hand-combed by artisans to form Pashmina shawls. Natural dyes derived from plants and minerals are used to add vibrant hues to the fabric.

Pashmina shawls traditionally come packed in papier mâché boxes from Jammu and Kashmir. These boxes are handmade using a mixture of paper pulp, glue, and other natural materials. Each of the papier mâché boxes have a unique design from one another. These traditional boxes reflect the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.