PM Modi’s gifts to world leaders: From Gujarat Patan Patola scarf to West Bengal ‘nakkashi’ carvings | In pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented unique Indian gifts to world leaders during the 2024 ASEAN Summit in Laos, including a Patan Patola scarf for Lao President Naly Sisoulith and a malachite box for the Lao PM's wife.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published11 Oct 2024, 05:07 PM IST
During his two-day visit to Vientiane, Laos, for the ASEAN Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a unique range of gifts to the world leaders. He gifted a malachite box to the wife of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and several Indian artefacts to the other world leaders present.

The ASEAN Summit is a bi-annual meeting of 16 partner countries. Prime Minister Modi was in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

PM Modi gifted a Buddha head to Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone. It is crafted from high-quality Kadamwood, which is known for its durability and rich texture.

PM Modi gifted a Buddha head, crafted from high-quality Kadamwood to Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone.

To Vandara Siphandone, the wife of Lao PM, Modi gifted a malachite and camel bone box with a Radha-Krishna theme, reported PTI.

PM Modi gifted Vandara Siphandone, the wife of Lao PM, a malachite and camel bone box with a Radha-Krishna theme.

Gifts from the Himalayas, West Bengal, and Gujarat

Lao President Naly Sisoulith received a Patan Patola scarf, a fine double ikat textile woven by the Salvi family in Patan, Gujarat. This scarf, a hallmark of India's age-old silk traditions, features vibrant colours and intricate designs.

For Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Modi presented a low-height wooden table from Ladakh adorned with vibrant, intricate carvings that embody the cultural essence of the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile, Japan's newly elected Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, received a silver peacock figurine featuring minute and intricate nakkashi (carvings) from West Bengal.

PM Modi gifted Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, a silver peacock figurine featuring minute and intricate nakkashi (carvings) from West Bengal.

Each gift, showing Indian craftsmanship, highlights the deep cultural ties between India and the ASEAN nations, celebrating centuries of artistic heritage, said officials.

PM Modi at East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to be invited to address the East Asia Summit (EAS) after the host and incoming chair. 

He was also recognised as the only leader in the room who had participated in the most EAS— nine out of 19, said sources, reported ANI.

