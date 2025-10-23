PM Modi extends ‘heartfelt’ wishes on Bhai Dooj, says ‘May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune’

“Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolizing the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life. May the bond of this relationship gain renewed strength—that is my wish,” PM Modi said.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, according to a press release cited by ANI.

CM Sukhvinder Singh described Bhai Dooj as a festival that represents the “unbreakable bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters.” He stated, "On this day, sisters apply a tilak to their brothers and pray for their long life, happiness and prosperity. The festival also emphasises nurturing the love, care and trust between siblings."

Bhai Dooj festival 2025 Bhai Dooj is a festival that represents the love and connection between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters bless their brothers by applying a 'Tika' on their foreheads and praying for their long and happy lives. The celebration also includes the exchange of gifts and sweets, which strengthens their bond.

This festival is known by different names across India. It is called Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, or Bhai Beej in North India, while in Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Bhai Tika. In Bengal, the festival goes by the name Bhai Phonta. In the southern states, especially Karnataka and Telangana, Bhai Dooj is observed as Yama Dwitiya.