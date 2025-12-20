PM Modi's helicopter fails to land at Bengal's Taherpur amid dense fog, addresses rally virtually: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed a public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via videoconferencing on Saturday after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at the Taherpur helipad near the event venue, forcing it to return to Kolkata airport.

“I apologise that bad weather prevented me from reaching venue in Bengal's Nadia,” PM Modi said while addressing Taherpur rally over the phone.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Guwahati later in the day for a two-day Assam visit, where he is scheduled to attend multiple programmes, and would also inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati's Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

While addressing the rally in Bengal – where Assembly Elections are due in 2026 – PM Modi claimed that the saffron party would end “TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost.”