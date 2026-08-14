PM Modi's Independence Day speech: When and where to watch Red Fort address live on 15 August

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on 15 August with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Every year on 15 August, the prime minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort and addresses the nation, outlining the government’s programmes and policies.

Advertisement

The first Independence Day was marked on 15 August 1947, and since then, the Red Fort has hosted the annual flag‑hoisting and the Prime Minister’s speech.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When will PM Modi's Independence Day speech be broadcast live? ⌵ PM Modi's Independence Day speech will be broadcast live from 7:30 AM on 15 August. 2 How can I watch PM Modi's Independence Day address online? ⌵ You can watch PM Modi's address online on the PMO's official YouTube channel, DD News, PMIndia.gov.in, and the National Informatics Centre's Independence Day website. 3 What is the historical significance of India’s Independence Day on August 15? ⌵ Independence Day commemorates India's freedom from British rule in 1947, marking the transfer of sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. 4 Why is there a connection between Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and Independence Day? ⌵ Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, observed on August 14, serves as a reminder of the suffering caused by the partition which preceded India's independence on August 15, highlighting the traumatic history associated with the event. 5 What did PM Modi encourage citizens to do prior to his Independence Day address? ⌵ PM Modi invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for his Independence Day speech via the MyGov portal until 12 August at 11:45 PM.

Over the last few years, PM Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for his Independence Day speech. Citizens were invited to share ideas for the address via the MyGov portal, open until 12 August at 11:45 pm.

Here is how to watch.

When and where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech? The celebrations will be broadcast live from 7:30 AM on 15 August. All news channels will cover the celebration, with Doordarshan being the official broadcaster. The PIB will stream the events through all social media channels.

The speech will also be available at the PMO's official YouTube Channel, DD News, PMIndia.gov.in and the National Informatics Centre's Independence Day website.

Advertisement

Also Read | Watch: PM Modi sends special message to fellow Indians ahead of Independence Day

What does Independence Day commemorate? Independence Day commemorates India’s freedom from British rule in 1947, when the Indian Independence Act transferred sovereignty to the Constituent Assembly. The tradition of the Prime Minister hoisting the Tricolour and addressing the nation began with Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 and continues today.

India became independent on 15 August 1947. By 15 August, the nation will have completed 79 years of independence. However, since the day of independence itself was counted as the first Independence Day, the 2026 celebration will mark India’s 80th Independence Day.