Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bengaluru today, August 26, to meet the team of ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at around 7.15 am. "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi said outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.
After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening. With this, India became the first country to do it. In addition, the country also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.
‘Not only Indians but people across the globe’, PM Modi in Bengaluru
Chandrayaan-3 success: Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science are filled with enthusiasm, says PM in Bengaluru.
PM Modi in Bengaluru today: After returning from Greece, PM Modi is set to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. To congratulate the ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi has arrived at the HAL Airport on Saturday morning.
PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for successful Chandrayaan-3 mission
PM Narendra Modi says "I could not control myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India."
PM Modi raises slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.
PM Narendra Modi greets people gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru | Watch
PM Narendra Modi greets people gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.
Local artists play dhol and dance on streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru | Watch video
Local artists play dhol and dance on the streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Narendra Modi as he will meet scientists of ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex.
‘We are here to welcome PM Modi’: Locals outside HAL Airport
"It is a proud moment for us because this is a very big achievement...We are here to welcome PM Modi as he is visiting Bengaluru to meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission." said locals gathered outside HAL Airport. (ANI)
‘We have achieved something that no other country could’: Locals in Bengaluru
Locals gather on streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi | Watch video
Locals with posters and the national flag gather on the streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Narendra Modi as he will meet scientists of ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex.
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya present outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi
BJP Karnataka president present outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi
BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel present outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi as he arrived there after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 mission
PM Narendra Modi arrives at HAL airport in Bengaluru
PM Narendra Modi arrives at HAL airport in Bengaluru after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.
‘Their dedication and passion are truly’: PM Modi
'Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," PM Modi said.
PM Modi landed in Bengaluru
"Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional@isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector."
