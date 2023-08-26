comScore
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi's ISRO Visit LIVE Updates: ‘I could not stop myself…’, PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan-3 success
LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi's ISRO Visit LIVE Updates: ‘I could not stop myself…’, PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan-3 success

3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 07:16 AM IST Livemint

PM Modi will visit ISRO in Bengaluru after Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the lunar surface, making India the fourth country to achieve this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bengaluru today, August 26, to meet the team of ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at around 7.15 am. "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi said outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening. With this, India became the first country to do it. In addition, the country also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

Catch all the LIVE updates on PM Modi's interaction with ISRO scientists here. 

26 Aug 2023, 07:14:24 AM IST

‘Not only Indians but people across the globe’, PM Modi in Bengaluru

Chandrayaan-3 success: Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science are filled with enthusiasm, says PM in Bengaluru.

26 Aug 2023, 07:13:28 AM IST

Chadrayaan-3 Mission: PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists shortly

PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists involved in successful Chandrayaan-3 mission shortly. 

26 Aug 2023, 07:09:56 AM IST

PM Modi in Bengaluru today: Traffic police issues advisory; Avoid THESE routes for today

PM Modi in Bengaluru today: After returning from Greece, PM Modi is set to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. To congratulate the ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi has arrived at the HAL Airport on Saturday morning.

26 Aug 2023, 07:00:44 AM IST

PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for successful Chandrayaan-3 mission

PM Narendra Modi says "I could not control myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India."

26 Aug 2023, 06:57:07 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi will meet ISRO scientists shortly

PM Modi will meet the ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission shortly. 

26 Aug 2023, 06:50:14 AM IST

PM Modi raises slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.

PM Modi will shortly meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

26 Aug 2023, 06:48:13 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi greets people gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru | Watch

PM Narendra Modi greets people gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.

PM Modi will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex.

26 Aug 2023, 06:47:18 AM IST

Local artists play dhol and dance on streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru | Watch video

Local artists play dhol and dance on the streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Narendra Modi as he will meet scientists of ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex.

26 Aug 2023, 06:46:30 AM IST

‘We are here to welcome PM Modi’: Locals outside HAL Airport

"It is a proud moment for us because this is a very big achievement...We are here to welcome PM Modi as he is visiting Bengaluru to meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission." said locals gathered outside HAL Airport. (ANI)

26 Aug 2023, 06:45:14 AM IST

‘We have achieved something that no other country could’: Locals in Bengaluru

26 Aug 2023, 06:43:58 AM IST

Locals gather on streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi | Watch video

Locals with posters and the national flag gather on the streets outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Narendra Modi as he will meet scientists of ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex.

26 Aug 2023, 06:42:40 AM IST

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya present outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi

26 Aug 2023, 06:41:52 AM IST

BJP Karnataka president present outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel present outside HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi as he arrived there after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.

PM Modi will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex.

26 Aug 2023, 06:41:00 AM IST

All you need to know about Chandrayaan-3 mission



26 Aug 2023, 06:40:16 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi arrives at HAL airport in Bengaluru

PM Narendra Modi arrives at HAL airport in Bengaluru after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.

PM Modi will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex.

26 Aug 2023, 06:37:31 AM IST

‘Their dedication and passion are truly’: PM Modi

'Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," PM Modi said. 

26 Aug 2023, 06:36:33 AM IST

PM Modi landed in Bengaluru

"Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional@isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector."

