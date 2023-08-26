Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bengaluru today, August 26, to meet the team of ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at around 7.15 am. "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi said outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening. With this, India became the first country to do it. In addition, the country also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

Catch all the LIVE updates on PM Modi's interaction with ISRO scientists here.