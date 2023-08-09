Today, 9 August, marks the 81st anniversary of the Quit India movement which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress in 1942 in order to end British colonial rule in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 August paid tribute to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi also said that the country is one voice saying corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement to Quit India.

Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines. "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet on X.

He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India." The Prime Minister has in the past repeatedly accused the opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

Earlier on 6 August, while speaking after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in 27 states and UTs via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of playing "negative politics" and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to 'quit India'. "Inspired by the Quit India Movement, the entire country is now roaring Quit India for every evil, saying 'corruption, quit India', 'dynasty, quit India', 'appeasement, quit India'," Modi had said.

The Congress party also remembered the August Revolution and called it one of the historic movements of the Indian struggle for independence.

The party in a tweet wrote, “Remembering the legacy of the August Revolution, one of the historic movements of the Indian struggle for independence, we today salute the brave sons of Mother India who became a part of this revolution."