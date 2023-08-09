Today, 9 August, marks the 81st anniversary of the Quit India movement which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress in 1942 in order to end British colonial rule in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 August paid tribute to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi also said that the country is one voice saying corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement to Quit India.

