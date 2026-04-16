PM Modi's 'Kala Tika' dig at DMK's black attire protest against delimitation bill — Watch

During the special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at DMK for black attire protest against delimitation bill. He thanked them for putting 'Kala Tika' on bills to ward off evil eye.

Earlier, DMK President and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday worn black attire, hoisted a black flag and raised slogans against the move ahead of a special session of Parliament.

Stalin burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, describing it as a “black law” and alleging that it would turn Tamil people into “refugees” in their own state, according to PTI.

The protest took place in Namakkal, where he was campaigning, with slogans like “Poradavom, Velvom ondraga” (Let us struggle, win together) echoed by supporters dressed in black.

'The soil of Tamil Nadu will never bow before the BJP's arrogance' Following his protest, party leaders, office-bearers, and elected representatives staged similar demonstrations across their regions. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also burned a copy of the bill in Madurai during his campaign.

Udhayanidhi alleged that the delimitation exercise was being used by the Centre as a tool to reduce Tamil Nadu’s political representation, accusing the Union government of repeatedly neglecting the state and attempting to push its agenda with the support of some northern states. He further claimed that the move was aimed at diminishing the representation of southern states in Parliament.

"The soil of Tamil Nadu, noted for its self-respect will never bow before the BJP's arrogance...let the fire --seeking rights-- lit by the party chief spread across India, " the Deputy CM mentioned in a statement.

At the DMK’s state headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, party workers dressed in black, led by leaders RS Bharathi and TKS Elangovan, burned copies of the delimitation bill as part of the protest.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K. Selvaperunthagai staged a black flag demonstration in Salem, slamming the Centre over the issue. Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani also hoisted a black flag and set a copy of the bill on fire.

The Dravidar Kazhagam, considered the ideological parent of the ruling DMK, joined the protests along with allies such as the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), both of which marked their opposition to the delimitation exercise by hoisting black flags.

Stalin stated, "Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu. Let the arrogance of the fascist BJP be brought down. Then, the fire of resistance against Hindi imposition that rose from Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. It quietened only after Delhi was forced to yield." He was apparently referring to the anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s in the state.

"Today, I have reignited that fire by burning the copy of this black law and hoisting the black flag against this black law that seeks to turn Tamils into refugees in our own land. This fire will now spread across the Dravidian land. It will rise, it will rage, and it will bring the BJP's arrogance to its knees," he added.