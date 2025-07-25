PM Modi's Maldives visit from today: Full itinerary, key agendas here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the Maldives from the UK on Thursday, after concluding the first leg of his two-nation visit.

The prime minister is on a two-day state visit to the island nation from today at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

Modi will arrive at Velana International Airport of the Maldives at around 9.40 AM IST. During his visit, the Prime Minister will be the guest of honour at the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives on 26 July.

"The prime minister's state visit also happens to be the first state visit of a head of government that President Muizzu is hosting in his presidency since he assumed the office in November 2023," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said earlier this week.

Close partner in our neighbourhood The Maldives is a very close partner in our neighbourhood, a very important partner in India's Neighbourhood First policy, and as part of the MAHASAGAR vision of India, which is Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, he added.

Misri also mentioned the India-Maldives joint vision for a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership' that was finalised last year.

"This joint vision, in a sense, has become the guiding framework for our ties," he said.

The external affairs ministry said Modi will also meet with President Muizzu and inaugurate several India-assisted development projects in the island nation.

G Balasubramanian, the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, told news agencies that various MOUs will be signed between India and the Maldives during PM Modi's trip.

Reset of bilateral ties The prime minister's visit to the Maldives is seen as important as it marks a significant reset of bilateral ties that had come under severe strain after Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, became president in November 2023.

Misri attributed the turnaround in the relationship to India working hard on the ties with the island nation.

UK Visit Earlier during his visit to the UK from July 23 to July 24, Prime Minister Modi met with his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, at Chequers, the country residence of the Prime Minister.

The two PMs also welcomed the signing of the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which raised the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level.

Following his meeting with Starmer, the Prime Minister met with King Charles III at Sandringham Estate in England and discussed bilateral issues and progress between the two nations.

He also presented a sapling to the King to be planted in Sandringham Estate in autumn as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the MEA stated.

Full itinerary of PM Modi today -Arrives at Velana International Airport at around 9.40 AM IST.

-Reaches Republic Square for the official welcome ceremony at around 3 PM IST.

-Meeting with Mohamed Muizzu, President of The Maldives after the welcome

-Delegation-level talks follow.

-Exchange of MoUs and virtual inauguration of projects at around 5 PM IST

-Press Statements will be issued after the inauguration.

-PM Modi will also attend a banquet hosted by Mohamed Muizzu, President of Maldives later in the day.