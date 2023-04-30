PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' 100th episode today: Time, live stream details, where to listen and more3 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 05:36 AM IST
The BJP has planned massive outreach to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion.
The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program is all set to be broadcast worldwide today, Sunday, April 30. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×