The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program is all set to be broadcast worldwide today, Sunday, April 30. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

"Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!" the Permanent Mission of India to the UN tweeted.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organizations is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey.

"Don't miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th, 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon'ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world," the Consulate added.

The central government has also released a video showing how the radio show is recorded by the Prime Minister. PM Modi can be seen interacting with a group of technicians before moving to the recording studio in the video. Later, he addresses the audience without any written script.

The program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centers of All India Radio.

The BJP has planned massive outreach to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion. Sources said the party is planning to organize facilities in every assembly constituency of the country for people to listen to the program.

The program will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the valedictory session of the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 on Wednesday, said that Mann Ki Baat is a unique experiment that has strengthened the foundation of democracy in the country.

The event, which was also attended by Union Minister for Railways Ashwani Vaishnav and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur marked the release of a stamp and coin commemorating 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday released Coffee Table Book 'My Dear Fellow Citizens...'. The book, brought out by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, presents glimpses of over 100 inspiring stories, mentioned by PM Modi in the radio programme.

He also released a book "Collective Spirit, Concrete Action", authored by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO, Prasar Bharati, which describes the impact of the program 'Mann Ki Baat' on the nation.

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on Sunday. The program started on October 3, 2014, months after Narendra Modi took over the Prime Minister's Office in May.