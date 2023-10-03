PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat boosts awareness and adoption of government schemes: Report
PM's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' boosts popularity of government schemes, says SBI report. Rising awareness and women's participation observed.
Prime Minister's monthly radio programme -Mann Ki Baat, has played a key role in popularising various government schemes, according to a Special Research Report from the Economic Department of State Bank of India titled - 9 Years of Mann Ki Baat: Transforming People, Policies & Governance.