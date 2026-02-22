PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: From AI Impact Summit, exams, T20 World Cup to Digital Arrest — key highlights of 131st episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ episode broadcasted earlier this month amid the exam season. He discussed the importance of awareness regarding Digital Arrest and Digital Fraud. During the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat, he touched several issues, including exams, Maha Kumbh and story of Odisha's farmer Hirod Patel.
He also shared details about the Rajaji Festival that will be celebrated in Rashtrapati Bhavan, on 23 February. The 6-day exhibition is scheduled to start on 24 February and conclude on 1 March. PM Modi's key statements from latest Mann Ki Baat episode are provided below.
Describing two innovations that particularly impressed global leaders, he said, “I showcased many innovations to world leaders…. The first innovation was at the Amul booth. It was explained how AI is helping in treating animals and how, with the help of a 24/7 AI assistant, farmers are keeping track of their dairy operations and livestock.”
Elaborating the second innovation, he said that it focused on preserving India's cultural heritage. According to the Prime Minister, world leaders were surprised to know AI's use in preserving and adapting ancient scriptures, traditional wisdom, and manuscripts for today's generation.
Remembering Kerala's 10-month-old organ donor, Alin Sherin Abraham, he emphasized that awareness about organ donation is increasing. PM Modi said, “There is no greater sorrow for any parent than losing one's own child. The pain of losing a very young child is deeper. Just a few days ago, we lost Aalin Sherin Abraham, a little innocent girl from Kerala... Awareness regarding organ donation is increasing.”
The Kerala girl who suffered severe injuries following a 5 February road become Kerala's youngest organ donor by giving new life to five recipients. She was declared brain-dead on 13 February following which her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, decided to donate her organs — liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas.
"Medical research is also getting a boost... There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone by organ donation..." PTI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.
(With agency inputs)