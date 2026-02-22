PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: From AI Impact Summit, exams, T20 World Cup to Digital Arrest — key highlights of 131st episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ episode broadcasted earlier this month amid the exam season. He discussed the importance of awareness regarding Digital Arrest and Digital Fraud. During the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat, he touched several issues, including exams, Maha Kumbh and story of Odisha's farmer Hirod Patel.

He also shared details about the Rajaji Festival that will be celebrated in Rashtrapati Bhavan, on 23 February. The 6-day exhibition is scheduled to start on 24 February and conclude on 1 March. PM Modi's key statements from latest Mann Ki Baat episode are provided below.

Advertisement

PM Modi hails AI Impact Summit 2026 as “a turning point”

“India AI Impact Summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future.” Describing two innovations that particularly impressed global leaders, he said, “I showcased many innovations to world leaders…. The first innovation was at the Amul booth. It was explained how AI is helping in treating animals and how, with the help of a 24/7 AI assistant, farmers are keeping track of their dairy operations and livestock.”

Elaborating the second innovation, he said that it focused on preserving India's cultural heritage. According to the Prime Minister, world leaders were surprised to know AI's use in preserving and adapting ancient scriptures, traditional wisdom, and manuscripts for today's generation.

Advertisement

"I hope you watched 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' earlier this month and learned something from it. You are exam warriors. I'm sure you're all wholeheartedly preparing for your exams."

Amid the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, PM Modi said, “The jersey belongs to another nation but on hearing the name you will realise that the cricketer is from our country… this is when one cheers with happiness because that player is of Indian origin….Canada has the highest number of Indian origin players…. even American team comprises many players who emerged from India's domestic cricket…. Indian origin players are strength of Oman cricket team….Indian origin players are outshining in New Zealand, UAE and Italy's teams.”

"You surely remember the amazing images of the Maha Kumbh around this time last year. The sea of ​​humanity surging on the banks of the Sangam, the immense flow of faith, and in that sacred moment of bathing, it seemed as if India was ‘in communion’ with its ‘Sanatan Chetana'... But today, in our country, which is re-recognising its heritage, history has taken another turn, without any major announcement kerala Kumbh was organised."

"The story of a young farmer named Hirod Patel in Odisha is truly inspiring. Until about eight years ago, he cultivated paddy in the traditional way with his father, Shiv Shankar Patel, but then, he began to approach farming from a new perspective."

"In 'Mann Ki Baat', I have spoken to you at length about Digital Arrest. After this, a lot of awareness was generated in our society regarding Digital Arrest and Digital Fraud, but still, such incidents are happening... You all must be familiar with the process of KYC – Know Your Customer."

"During the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I spoke of the ‘Panch-Pran’ from the Red Fort. One of them is freedom from the mentality of slavery. Today, the country is leaving behind the symbols of slavery and has begun to value symbols related to Indian culture. PM Modi recalls Kerala's youngest organ donor Alin Sherin Abraham Remembering Kerala's 10-month-old organ donor, Alin Sherin Abraham, he emphasized that awareness about organ donation is increasing. PM Modi said, “There is no greater sorrow for any parent than losing one's own child. The pain of losing a very young child is deeper. Just a few days ago, we lost Aalin Sherin Abraham, a little innocent girl from Kerala... Awareness regarding organ donation is increasing.”

Advertisement

The Kerala girl who suffered severe injuries following a 5 February road become Kerala's youngest organ donor by giving new life to five recipients. She was declared brain-dead on 13 February following which her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, decided to donate her organs — liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas.

"Medical research is also getting a boost... There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone by organ donation..." PTI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.