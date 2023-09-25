PM Modi's mega rally in Bhopal: 10 lakh people to join 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh'; what we know so far1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 08:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive rally in Bhopal ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
As the race heats up for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at a massive rally on September 25, marking the conclusion of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras'.
